Bigg Boss 16 to KKK 12: 5 Hindi TV reality shows to look out for

Mumbai: Television is the biggest escape from the mundanities of everyday life and it gets even more exciting when reality shows are added to the mix. With a higher entertainment quotient than any series or film, reality shows have always been a crowd favorite and every year fans are eager to witness their favorite stars compete with each other in these shows.

Well, 2022 has an incredible line-up of TV reality shows that will help you kick back and blow some steam off.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a grand comeback on August 7 with its season 12. Set in Cape Town, South Africa, the show will feature Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Erica Packard, and Aneri Vajani among others.

Bigg Boss 16

One of the biggest controversial reality shows on Indian TV, Bigg Boss hosted by superstar Salman Khan will most likely premiere in October, right after the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the tentative contestant list includes Divyanka Tripathi, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Mahhi Vij, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

The hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is rumored to resume its hiatus after five long years and will premiere on Colors TV in July. Reportedly, grooving on the dance floor will be Tejasswi Prakash, Ashi Singh, Adaa Khan, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti, Nikki Tamboli, Shraddha Arya, Simba Nagpal, Ridhima Pandit, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Indian Idol 13

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol is set to be back on television with season 13. Sony TV, on June 1, announced season 13 via an Instagram post. Furthermore, the selection process will go on-ground instead of online auditions. Indian Idol last premiered in July 2020 and fans are excited to watch another season of the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

While the official date is yet to be announced, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is slated to hit our television screens in mid-August. Many changes that were made to the show during season 13 will be reversed to bring back the essence of the show. The pattern of the show will remain the same with 10 contestants playing Fastest Finger First.