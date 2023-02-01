Bigg Boss 16: TOP 5 contestants, finale date, trophy pic & more

Mumbai: The competition among top 6 contestants is heating up and tougher than ever as Bigg Boss 16 finale approaches. Fans are eagerly awaiting to find out who will come out on top 2 and win the coveted title. Here is a rundown of the probable top 5 contestants, the finale date, and more:

Like every season, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is likely to be telecasted in two parts. The first part is expected to take place on next Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm. The second part speculated to be telecasted on Sunday, February 13, at the same. The winner name will be announced on Sunday. To watch the finale, viewers need to switch to Colors and Voot.

Top 5 Finalists Of The Season

Bigg Boss 16 has already got its first four finalist of the season. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became the first finalist of the show. In the last night’s episode we saw, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot entering the finals.

A total of 6 contestants will be left the finale week who will be shooting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is likely to walk home this week after which Stan and Shiv will make it to the finale. So, the top 6 contestants would be: Stan, Shiv, Nimrit, Archana, Shalin and Priyanka. As per viewers, Shalin Bhanot’s journey might end on 6th position. So, the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are —

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

MC Stan

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16 Trophy Photo

A picture of the trophy is surfacing on social media. But, it is not the actual trophy but it has been made by Shiv Thakare’s fans. Check it out below.