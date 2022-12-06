Bigg Boss 16: Who will be in TOP 5? Check names

Mumbai: With ugly fights, friendships, love angles, laughter and much more, Bigg Boss 16 has been leaving no stone unturned to make noise on among the audience. The show has entered week 10 and currently, 14 contestants are locked inside the house.

Bigg Boss 16 has still a long way to go. It is yet to witness many more eliminations and twists, but fans are already curious to know which contestants will make it to the finale.

Top 2 Strong Contestants Of Bigg Boss 16

Going by the buzz among viewers and multiple polls on social media, it seems like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are leaving no chance to rule the show and be at the top of every ranking list. Now, loyal viewers of the show are believing that these two strong contestants will make it to the finale for sure.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare (Twitter) Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Twitter)

Why Priyanka and Shiv?

Speaking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, it’s her honesty and consistency in the game that is being loved by her fans. In fact, she is one of the most trending BB 16 contestants on Twitter with over a million tweets on her hashtag. She has been trying to keep a balance in the game while maintaining her relationships with other contestants.

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, fans are slowly liking his methods and ways of playing the game with the mind. He has been receiving a number of accolades from the audiences and the host Salman Khan himself. Shiv has all chances of being in the top 5 because he knows the game as he already did Bigg Boss Marathi earlier.

Which contestant do you think deserves to be in Bigg Boss 16’s top 5? Comment below.