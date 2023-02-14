Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s MASSIVE paycheck revealed

Mumbai: As the latest season of Bigg Boss finally got concluded, fans are curious to know the total earnings of the winner, MC Stan. The rapper emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, beating out other popular contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Stan won a shining trophy, one i10 car and Rs 31L as prize money. In this write-up, let’s have a look at how much he earned in total from the reality show.

MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

According to reports, MC Stan charged Rs 7L per week to stay inside Bigg Boss 16 house. He was one of the highest paid celebrity contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show. The show came to an end after 19 weeks. So, his total remuneration for 19 weeks stand at around Rs 1.33cr. If we add his prize money, then the number goes up to Rs 1.64cr.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what projects the rapper will take up next, and his success in the entertainment industry is sure to be something to watch out for.