Bigg Boss 17: 4 NEW names, photos of probable contestants

Mumbai: After Bigg Boss OTT 2, all eyes are on TV version ‘Bigg Boss 17’ that is rumoured to arrive in the last week of September. Insiders suggest that a total 16 to 17 celebrity contestants will be entering the Salman Khan hosted show in the upcoming season.

The internet is abuzz with speculations about the potential contestants for Bigg Boss 17. Several names from the YouTube world, television and Bollywood industry have been doing rounds on social media. The suspenseful atmosphere has been further intensified as four new names have surfaced, igniting a frenzy among fans. Let’s have a look the new names below.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants List

1. Bebika Dhurve

In one of her recent interviews, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Bebika Dhurve confirmed that she has been approached for the 17th season of the show. She has not disclosed whether she is coming or not. She also revealed that the talks between her and makers are still on.

2. Harsh Beniwal

Harsh Beniwal, a prominent YouTuber and content creator, has carved a distinctive niche for himself in the digital realm. He has 15.5M subscribers on his channel. Known for his comedic flair and relatable content, Harsh’s videos often tackle everyday situations with a humorous twist, resonating with a wide audience. Harsh made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.

Speculations are rife that Harsh has been approached for Bigg Boss 17 and talks are in the advance stage. He also dropped major hint on his Insta story. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

#HarshBeniwal on insta story and broadcast, has given hints of #BiggBoss17.

Although, we dont confirm this news, it could be his next youtube video title also pic.twitter.com/fEyQImsrs6 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 23, 2023

3. Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh

TV actors actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh are rumoured to take part in Bigg Boss 17. According to reports, they even met show makers recently and are likely to give nod soon. Sumedh and Mallika rose to fame with their phenomenal performances in Star Bharat show ‘RadhaKrishn’.

Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship, Sumedh and Mallika have consistently maintained a stance of being “good friends,” adding an intriguing layer to their on-screen camaraderie. They might enter the show as couple. Let’s wait for an official confirmation.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 contestants.