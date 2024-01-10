“Jeet k jao miya, Hyderabad ka naam roshan karo, Charminar ki dua hai,” exclaimed actress Tabu as she praised contestant Arun Srikanth Mashetty during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17. Her heartfelt banter with Arun sent fans into a frenzy, particularly those from Hyderabad who couldn’t contain their excitement after the actress extended big support to him.

Arun has captivated viewers since day one with his entertaining presence, securing a spot as one of the show’s strongest and most beloved contestants.

Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Srikanth Mashettey’s Fans Meet-up In Hyderabad

With the highly anticipated finale just around the corner, Arun’s team is organizing a grand fans meet-up event in Hyderabad on January 11 at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium near Charminar, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Speaking to Siasat.com one of the event organizers stated, “Arun Bhai is already in the top 5, and to boost his chances of winning, we are hosting a massive fans meet-up in Hyderabad. Trophy Hyderabad ku ich aana hai.”

The event promises to be star-studded with popular YouTubers, influencers from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Deccani stars like Aziz Naser, Mast Ali (Saleem Pheku), Dheer Charan Srivastav (Ismail Bhai), Miya Bhai fame Ruhaan Arshad attending. Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, who shares a close bond with Arun, and K-pop star Aoora, recently evicted from the show, are also expected to grace the event tomorrow.

Arun’s wife Malak Mashettey, who was recently in the Bigg Boss 17 house during the family week, reached Hyderabad last night and is all set to meet her husband’s fans on Thursday, confirmed the source.

“Entry to the event is free and we encourage all Hyderabad fans to join in the celebrations and support Arun Bhai,” the organiser further added.

We have also heard that Arun Srikanth Mashetty has secured his place in the top 5 finalists list. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Let’s wait and watch.