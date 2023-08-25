Bigg Boss 17 contestants list: Faisal Shaikh confirmed?

With the air thick with excitement, fans are buzzing over the speculated lineup of contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Published: 25th August 2023 1:15 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17 contestants list: Faisal Shaikh confirmed?
Faisal Shaikh (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most awaited reality shows of the year Bigg Boss 17 is around the corner. It is likely to kick start from September. However, an official confirmation on premiere date is still awaited.

With the air thick with excitement, fans are buzzing over the speculated lineup of contestants. The rumored names swirling around have ignited a wildfire of excitement among BB viewers.

Is Faisal Shaikh taking part in Bigg Boss 17?

Popular social media influencer, actor and model Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is rumoured to take part in Bigg Boss 17. A few social media pages dedicated to BB news are suggesting that Faisu has been appraoched by the makers this year and talks have already reached the advance stage. However, there is no confirmation on Faisal’s participation yet.

Faisal Shaikh's salary for Bigg Boss 16
Faisal Shaikh (Instagram)

More about Faisal Shaikh

Faisal rose to fame with the Tik Tok videos. Known for his charming looks and amazing dance skills, Faisal has also featured in several music videos alongside his rumoured girlfriend and actress Jannat Zubair. Faisu also frequently collaborates with other Indian celebrities for dance and Instagram reel videos. He enjoys a huge fan following of 30.1M on Instagram. Faisal Shaikh was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where he emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

BIG Exclusive: Faisal Shaikh is OUT from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Faisal Shaikh (Instagram)

