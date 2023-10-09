Bigg Boss 17 contestants list: List of 5 YouTubers with photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away from its premiere. The controversial reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is set for its grand launch this weekend on October 14. Ahead of its premiere, several names of popular celebrities, YouTubers and social media influencers who are likely to take part in the upcoming season are surfacing online.

It is being said that a few names will be announced officially by the makers tomorrow and a few names will be kept under wraps to keep the excitement among fans alive. As viewers await the official list of contestants, we have the names of a few YouTubers who are reportedly confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 17. (Below names are as per various social media pages and inside sources).

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Names 2023

1. Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider

2. Armaan Malik and Payal Malik

3. Kirti Mehra

4. Samrat Gaur

Fifth name that is coming out is YouTuber Samrat Gaur. However, there is no official confirmation about his entry.

Show Theme, Concept Details

Insiders close to the show have revealed intriguing details about the Bigg Boss 17 house. Drawing parallels to the concept of Bigg Boss 7, the upcoming season is likely to adopt a divided-house theme, featuring both luxurious and non-luxurious sections.

In this latest twist, the house will be bifurcated into two parts: a luxurious zone and a non-luxurious zone. The luxurious section will offer comfortable amenities, including beds for the contestants to rest. However, on the flip side, the non-luxurious section will provide no such comforts, lacking beds and other luxurious items, sources said.