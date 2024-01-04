Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Hyderabadi boy in bottom 3, check out list

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 gears up for its 12th-week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers are eagerly anticipating the surprises that host Salman Khan has in store. The burning question on everyone’s mind is which contestant will bid farewell this week from the six nominees.

12th Week Nominated Contestants

The nominated contestants for this week are Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Ayesha Khan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Samarth Jurel. Hyderabadi contestant Arun, who had been playing it safe in the past weeks, has found himself in the danger zone this time.

According to early voting trends and updates from Bigg Boss Voting.com, Munawar Faruqui was leading with the highest number of votes. Close behind were Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth Mashettey. The bottom three contestants were — Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Aoora, speculations were rife that one of them is likely to bid farewell this week.

Arun Mashettey’s Fate In Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Atun Srikanth Mashettey (Twitter)

However, in a surprising turn of events, the latest voting trends reveal a shift in the bottom three names. Arun now joins Ayesha and Samarth in the danger zone. The uncertainty leaves fans speculating whether Arun will be the one to exit this week or if his dedicated fan base from Hyderabad will rally to save him and help him reach finale.

Well, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is a must-watch episode.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.