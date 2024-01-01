Bigg Boss 17: Finale nears, list of TOP 10 contestants revealed

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss 17 has witnessed its most shocking moments of the season, with the shocking elimination of not one or two but three contestants. Yes, you read that right! Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt got evicted from the show in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider will be seen walking out of the show in tonight’s episode.

It seems like the show’s makers seem determined to spice things up as the season enters its final stretch. According to reports, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is slated to take place on January 28, marking the beginning of the show’s finale month. Speculations suggest that this could be the reason behind the decision to carry out a mass elimination.

Bigg Boss 17 Top 10 Contestants

As the dust settles from this mass elimination, the focus now shifts to the remaining contestants who have successfully secured their spots in the competition. With the exit of Rinku, Neil, and Anurag, Bigg Boss 17 now officially boasts its top 11 contestants, intensifying the competition as it approaches the much-anticipated finale.

Abhishek Kumar

Ankita Lokhande

Aoora

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Ayesha Khan

Isha Malviya

Mannara Chopra

Munawar Faruqui

Samarth Jurel

Vicky Jain

The question now remains: who among the top 10 will successfully manage to reach the finale and emerge as the ultimate winner? The countdown almost begins!

