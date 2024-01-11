Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Salman Khan takes break from hosting, why?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17, known for its drama and heated arguments is heading towards the grand finale which is set to take place on January 28. The show witnessed another intense week with controversy surrounding Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan.

The Munawar-Ayesha controversy, which had seemingly calmed down for a week, resurfaced again. It all started after the stand-up comedian nominated Ayesha and the latter went on to expose Munawar again. She even made some more serious allegations leaving housemates and viewers shocked. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to arrive this weekend ka vaar. Viewers are curious to see how Salman will react to all this mess again.

However, sources now reveal that Salman Khan is skipping the upcoming weekend episodes due to undisclosed reasons. Filling in for the Bollywood superstar is filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT 1 host, Karan Johar, who has previously taken on hosting duties during Salman’s absence.

The shooting for this week’s episodes, now under Karan Johar’s charge, is expected to take place today. Viewers are curious to see how Karan will handle the latest controversy involving Ayesha Khan’s serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui.

