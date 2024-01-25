Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: List of all 18 winners of the show

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 17 just three days away from its grand finale that is scheduled on January 28, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be crowned as the winner after three months of entertainment and drama. The top 5 finalists – Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar – are gearing up for the ultimate battle for the trophy.

As we await the conclusion of this season, let’s take a nostalgic journey through the past winners of Bigg Boss from Season 1 to Season 16.

Bigg Boss List Of Winners

Season 1 (2006): Rahul Roy

Season 2 (2008): Ashutosh Kaushik

Season 3 (2009): Vindu Dara Singh

Season 4 (2010): Shweta Tiwari

Season 5 (2011): Juhi Parmar

Season 6 (2012): Urvashi Dholakia

Season 7 (2013): Gauahar Khan

Season 8 (2015): Gautam Gulati

Season 9 (2016): Prince Narula

Season 10 (2017): Manveer Gurjar

Season 11 (2018): Shilpa Shinde

Season 12 (2018): Dipika Kakar

Season 13 (2019): Sidharth Shukla

Season 14 (2020): Rubina Dilaik

Season 15 (2021): Tejasswi Prakash

Season 16 (2022): MC Stan

Bigg Boss OTT Season 1: Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Elvish Yadav

Munawar Faruqui To Win?

Fans are now eagerly awaiting to see who will be the next addition to this illustrious list. Online polls and opinions from loyal viewers suggest that Munawar Faruqui might lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. However, there is no official update on the same as some social media pages suggest that not Munawar but Mannara Chopra might win this season. Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale.