Bigg Boss 17: Hyderabad’s Arun Mashettey’s earnings per week

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is gradually becoming more and more interesting, with all 14 contestants putting in their best efforts to entertain viewers. Among them, YouTube sensation Arun Srikanth Mashettey, hailing from Hyderabad, has emerged as one of the most loved contestants, receiving positive acclaim since day one.

Arun holds the distinction of being the first contestant from Hyderabad to grace the Bigg Boss Hindi platform. Fans, especially those from his hometown, are enamoured with Arun’s proud display of Hyderabadi style on the national stage. His introduction of the unique Hyderabadi element to the show is being well-received, marking a first in the history of the show.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey Bigg Boss 17 Remuneration

While viewers continue to enjoy Arun’s entertaining presence on the show, the burning question on many minds is the financial aspect of his Bigg Boss journey. According to reports from Talkies Corner, Arun Mashettey, known for his popular gaming YouTube channel with a substantial online following, is rumoured to be earning approximately Rs 3.5 lakhs per week on the show.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey aka Arun Bhai (Twitter)

“It’s important to note that these figures are speculative, as actual salaries are rarely officially disclosed”.

Fans and followers are now keenly awaiting to see how far Arun Srikanth Mashettey will go in the Bigg Boss 17 journey, hoping for more moments that showcase his unique Hyderabadi charm on the national reality show.