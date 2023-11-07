Bigg Boss 17: 'I want to quit ', says Hyderabad's Arun Srikanth

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated inside the house due to a food theft incident. Comedian Munawar Faruqui accused fellow contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey of stealing parathas. The disagreement quickly turned into a heated argument and resulting in a verbal altercation and both the participants started using offensive language.

Arun expressed his displeasure at the disrespect he felt on a national platform, mentioning that he could not tolerate such treatment on television. He even expressed his desire to quit the show immediately, citing a preference for a life with better respect outside the Bigg Boss house.

“Yeh zillat ki gaali jo mere ku mili, isse acha izzat ki zindagi hai bahar. Mein quit karna chahtu. Meri yeh izzat nai hai bahar. Mein kuch nai kar sakta yahan mere haat banewe hai (The insults I’ve faced here are unbearable. I want to quit. I have a different reputation outside. I can’t bear this),” Arun said.

Arun Mashettey’s decision on whether to quit the show remains uncertain. Let’s wait and watch the upcoming episodes. Additionally, Arun, along with eight other housemates, has been nominated for the next elimination round this week.

Frankly speaking Arun bhai is only genuine man here else everyone is fake 👍

Munawar was so wrong when he abused him, bhai you have fans outside,maker's support, bahar se love angle plan karke aaye ho..this chomu think so highly of himself 🤦‍♀️#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Devil (@DeviLissHere) November 6, 2023

