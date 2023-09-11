Bigg Boss 17: List of celebrity contestants keeps fans excited

Mumbai: Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 which is likely to begin from October. As the anticipation for the upcoming season builds, the internet has been buzzing with names of celebrities who are rumored to be joining the reality show.

While there has been no official confirmation, the speculated list of potential contestants has already left viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to see who will enter the Bigg Boss house.

Although the official lineup is yet to be unveiled, sources close to the production have provided some insights, revealing a few names of confirmed contestants. Check out the names below.

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List

1. Eisha Singh

2. Sangita Ghosh

3. Samarth Jurel

4. Aishwarya Sharma

5. Harsh Beniwal

6. Isha Malviya

As per sources close to the production, more names are still under talks, while a few are already in advance stages. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Bigg Boss 17.