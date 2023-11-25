Bigg Boss 17: Names of 3 more wild card contestants leaked

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is set to get a fresh dose of excitement as the buzz suggests the entry of new faces in the coming weeks. Wild card entries have always been a highlight of the reality show, and this season is no exception. Several potential names who are likely to enter BB 17 as wild cards have been doing rounds on internet. Three more names have popped up on internet. Check them out below.

Bigg Boss 17 Wild Card Contestants

1. Anjali Arora

One potential wild card contestant is Anjali Arora, an Indian model and actress known for her viral lip sync videos, especially the one on the ‘Kacha Badam’ song. According to insiders, Anjali, who gained fame during her time on ‘Lock Upp,’ is rumored to be entering the Bigg Boss house. Her camaraderie with ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Munawar Faruqui, termed as ‘Munjali’ by social media users, had become a major trend then.

2. Elvish Yadav

Another familiar name in the mix is Elvish Yadav, an Indian YouTuber, streamer, and singer. Known for his comedy, vlogs, gaming, and reaction videos, Elvish, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2,’ has reportedly been approached to make a return to the popular reality show.

3. Lovekesh Kataria

Lovekesh Kataria, a well-known Instagram Star and YouTuber recognized for his music videos like Thar, Meter Khench Ke, and Money, is also making headlines. Social media buzz suggests that Lovekesh is in talks with the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ to join as a wildcard contestant. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

As fans eagerly anticipate the entry of these potential wild card contestants, the excitement and anticipation around Bigg Boss 17 continue to soar.

Do you want to see the above celebrities in the house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates.