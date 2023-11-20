Bigg Boss 17: Names of 7 wild card contestants, here’s list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is now gearing up for some major twists that are set to shake up things inside the popular reality show. Recent reports suggest that the upcoming episodes will witness a mass elimination, where more than three contestants will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

To keep the excitement levels soaring, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are reportedly planning to introduce fresh faces through wild card entries in the coming weeks. These new additions are expected to bring an extra dose of drama, entertainment, and unpredictability to the show.

Bigg Boss 17 Wild Card Contestants

While the names of the potential wild card entrants are still under wraps, speculations are running wild on the internet. A few names that are doing rounds on social media include:

Actor Adhyayan Suman

Actress Poonam Pandey

Tassnim Nerurkar

Flora Saini

Bhavin Bhanushali

Rakhi Sawant

Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam

Fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of the new contestants who will add more spice to an already intense season of Bigg Boss.

As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect the unexpected, making Bigg Boss 17 a must-watch for those who love the thrill of reality television.

