Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt drops major hint about WINNER, he is...

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 witnessed its first double eviction, with Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan bidding farewell to the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. From the beginning, both Neil and Rinku maintained a graceful stance, earning the respect of viewers. But their journey came to an end in 11th week as they failed to deliver the required entertainment expected by the audience.

Reports suggest that Anurag Dobhal is also out of the show, leaving 10 contestants in the race as Bigg Boss 17 gradually sails towards its finale. The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await to see which contestant will emerge victorious in the end.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner

In a recent interview after his eviction, Neil Bhatt shared his thoughts on who he believes could be the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 17. In an interview with Indian Express, he stated, “Munawar or Abhishek can win the show if they mend their ways.” This revelation has now left fans on the edge of their seats.

Munawar, known for his determination and strong personality, has been winning hearts since day one and is considered by many as a frontrunner for the title. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar is steadily gaining momentum as one of the strongest contenders, with the trending tag ‘Audience Choice Abhishek’ highlighting his growing popularity.

As the competition heats up, only time will reveal the fate of the remaining contestants and who will ultimately clinch the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

