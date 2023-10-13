Bigg Boss 17: Per episode, Salman Khan is getting paid Rs…

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 17 is on the verge of beginning, fans are buzzing with excitement and speculation. One topic that always ignites discussions is the remuneration of the show’s charismatic host, Salman Khan. The actor, who has been an integral part of the show, adds his unique charm and appeal to each season.

For Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan’s fee per episode has been a matter of great curiosity. Reports suggest that the beloved host is charging a substantial amount for gracing the screen as the show’s anchor. While the exact figure remains confidential, it is speculated that Salman Khan’s fee for each episode of Bigg Boss 17 is higher than in previous seasons, making him one of the highest-paid hosts in reality television.

Salman Khan’s Per Episode Fee For Bigg Boss 17

According to the latest buzz, Salman Khan is charging a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore per episode, which means that per week he is getting paid Rs 12 crore.

Salman Khan’s involvement with the show has always been a major factor in its success, and fans eagerly await his charismatic presence on screen. The host’s fee, along with the excitement of the contestants and the engaging tasks, adds to the anticipation and enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com as the countdown to Bigg Boss 17’s premiere continues, and more details unfold about this much-awaited reality TV extravaganza.