Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to remove THIS contestant from show?

Mumbai: The excitement and drama in Bigg Boss 17 have kicked off with a bang as the first week unfolds. Fans are delighted with the promising start and anticipate another blockbuster season. The show premiered on October 15.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominations Week 1

Week 1 nominations are in, and the spotlight is on three nominated contestants:

Navid Sole

Mannara Chopra

Abhishek Kumar

The big question on everyone’s mind is which contestant will exit the show this week.

No Elimination This Week?

While the first week is going quite eventful, viewers are speculating about the fate of the nominated contestants. Some fans believe that there might be no elimination this week, and Salman Khan might give the contestants another week to showcase their talents and abilities.

Others, however, are of the opinion that Navid Sole might be the one to bid farewell in the week 1 eviction. They feel he hasn’t been as entertaining as expected, according to the viewers.

As the excitement builds up for the weekend ka vaar, fans eagerly await Salman Khan’s decision and the unfolding drama in the Bigg Boss house. The fate of the nominated contestants hangs in the balance, and only time will tell who will continue their journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house and who will take their leave.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.