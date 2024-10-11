Bigg Boss 18 contestant says, ‘Dawood Ibrahim darta hai mujhse’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, which premiered on October 6, has already delivered its first major controversy within just one week. With 18 contestants from various walks of life, the reality show has kept the audience hooked, and the drama has now taken an intense turn with Maharashtra-based advocate Gunratan Sadavarte at the center of the storm.

It all started when contestant Chahat Pandey was assigned a tricky task: she had to convince two housemates to voluntarily go to jail inside the house, or else she would be jailed herself. Rising to the challenge, Chahat managed to convince controversial BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and social media personality Hema Sharma, popularly known as Viral Aunty, to take her place in jail.

In the Thursday episode, Bigg Boss offered the housemates a chance to release Tajinder and Hema from jail. However, this opportunity came with a catch: one more contestant, along with Chahat, would need to be jailed in their place. The power to choose Chahat’s companion was handed over to TV actors Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mehra.

After some deliberation, the trio unanimously selected Gunratan Sadavarte. This decision sparked immediate outrage from the advocate, who outright refused to go to jail. In a dramatic confrontation, Gunratan voiced his anger, stating, “It’s about my image. I will not go to jail. Sarkaar mujhse darti hai, Dawood Ibrahim mujhse darta hai. Main jail nahi jaaunga (The government is afraid of me, Dawood Ibrahim is scared of me, I will not go to jail).”

Gunratan’s refusal and his audacious claims have left contestants and viewers in shock. Fans are now eagerly awaiting how host Salman Khan will address the situation during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

