Bigg Boss 18 contestants: Who are Sara, Arfeen Khan from Dubai

Mumbai: The excitement for Bigg Boss 18 is reaching all time high as the show is just a few days away from its much-anticipated premiere on October 6. This season promises to be thrilling with a diverse cast of 18 personalities from various fields stepping into the iconic house.

Among the first contestants to be announced was Nia Sharma, revealed by Rohit Shetty during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

Adding to the buzz, two new participants have been confirmed: author and life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Khan. Their participation was confirmed by the Indian Express.

Arfeen Khan is well-known in the industry as a TED speaker, life coach, and author, having worked closely with A-list celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff.

His wife, Sara, is not only an actress but also an entrepreneur. The couple currently resides in Dubai and has garnered significant social media followings, with Arfeen boasting 738K followers and Sara having 601K on Instagram.

More About The Show

This season, titled Time Ka Taandav, is expected to delve into interesting theme of the past, present, and future. Fans can also look forward to the inclusion of former contestants from previous seasons.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and update son Bigg Boss 18.