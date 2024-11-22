Bigg Boss 18 double eviction: 2 Women likely to exit today

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has been seeing its fair share of highs and lows when it comes to entertainment this season. While some episodes have kept viewers at the edge of their seats, others have been criticized for being slow and dragging. However, the makers are pulling out all stops to keep the audience engaged with shocking twists and turns.

After last week’s explosive wildcard entries, fans can brace themselves for another surprise – a double elimination.

🚨 DOUBLE EVICTION likely in Bigg Boss 18 house tomorrow.



Which 2 contestants do you think will be out? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 21, 2024

Bigg Bosss 18 Double Elimination On Card

In Week 7, a total of seven housemates are on the chopping block — Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and Kashish Kapoor.

While Digvijay, Vivian, Karanveer, and Chahat are enjoying significant support from the audience, ensuring their safety, the bottom two contenders – Alice Kaushik and Kashish Kapoor – are under immense pressure.

With the least votes, both could face elimination if the much-anticipated double eviction takes place.

Bigg Boss, however, is known for throwing curveballs, and fans know that the show’s unpredictable nature could lead to any last-minute surprises. Whether the eliminations will go as predicted or the makers have another shocking twist up their sleeves remains to be seen.

