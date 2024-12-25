Bigg Boss 18: Female contestants who are in bottom 3 this week

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its grand finale next month and the competition has reached an intense level now. With just 11 contestants remaining in the house, all are leaving no stone unturned to deliver their best performances and secure their spot in the finale. This week, seven contestants have been nominated, putting their fate in the hands of their fans.

The nominees for this week are:

Vivian Dsena

Avinash Mishra

Kashish Kapoor

Eisha Singh

Sara Arfeen Khan

Rajat Dalal

Chahat Pandey

Bigg Boss 18 Bottom 3 Contestants

The voting lines are open, and fans have been rallying to save their favorite contestants. However, the latest voting trends reveal that three contestants are trailing behind and are currently in the danger zone. These bottom three are:

Kashish Kapoor

Eisha Singh

Sara Arfeen Khan

Among these, Sara Arfeen Khan is widely speculated to be the next contestant to leave the house, based on the ongoing buzz among fans and viewers. However, there is also speculation that no elimination might take place this week because of the festive season of Christmas and New Year and the makers may decide to keep the celebratory mood intact.

On the other hand, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal are currently leading the polls with the highest number of votes, showcasing their strong fan following and popularity.

The final decision will be revealed during the weekend episode, and all eyes are now on the upcoming developments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.