Bigg Boss 18: Finale date, prize money, probable top 5 and more

Mumbai: The excitement around Bigg Boss 18 has reached its peak as the show enters its final leg, packed with unexpected twists, dramatic evictions, intense tasks, and ever-changing contestant dynamics. With the grand finale just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating the climax of this rollercoaster season. Here’s everything you need to know about the finale date, prize money, and the probable top 5 finalists.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. Fans are thrilled and counting down the days to cheer for their favorite contestants.

Winner’s Prize Money

The winner of BB18 is expected to take home a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh, matching the prize money of last season’s winner, Munawar Faruqui. In comparison, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan won Rs 31.8 lakh.

Bigg Boss 18 Top 5 Finalists

While the race to the finale intensifies, the first Ticket to Finale task is currently underway. Contestants Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang are among the frontrunners to secure their spot in the finals.

Based on buzz and viewer speculation, the probable top 5 finalists are:

Chum Darang

Vivian Dsena

Karanveer Mehra

Shilpa Shirodkar

Avinash Mishra/Rajat Dalal

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Predictions

Though many fans are rooting for Vivian Dsena to lift the trophy, the unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss keeps everyone guessing until the very end.

The grand finale will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Colors TV, promising an evening of entertainment, suspense, and high-voltage drama.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.