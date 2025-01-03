Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s show gets a NEW name

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 heads into the final weeks, the show continues to grab headlines with unexpected twists and emotional moments. With only two weeks left before the anticipated finale on January 19, the remaining ten contestants are bracing themselves for a rollercoaster of emotions and eliminations.

However, it’s not the evictions that are making waves this time, it’s the show’s unofficial new title, The Dsena Family Show, which has taken social media by storm.

Why the Name Change?

The buzz began during the much-loved Family Week, when contestant Vivian Dsena’s wife, Nouran Aly, and their daughter, Layan, entered the Bigg Boss house. Their heartwarming reunion with Vivian left not only the actor emotional but also struck a chord with viewers.

Videos of their moments together, from Vivian’s teary-eyed hugs with Layan to his candid conversations with Nouran have gone viral, dominating timelines across social media platforms.

Fans have been quick to notice how Vivian’s personality has taken center stage since his family’s arrival.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV personality Andy Kumar also weighed in, stating that the show has essentially become ‘The Dsena Family Show.’

THE DSENA FAMILY SHOW — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 2, 2025

Ghar Wale : Show Main Contribution Nhi Hai Vivian Ka.



Le Contribution :- Ghar Walo Ke Family Members Praising Vivian In Family Week & Even Outside .!!



THE DSENA FAMILY SHOW — Shivam Dhiman 🔱 (@SSS_Shiv_007) January 2, 2025

Episode

Nouran mam entry

THE DSENA FAMILY SHOW pic.twitter.com/NPIJwtXuhR — Gaurav Rana (@vivianclips) January 2, 2025

One of the Best Thumbnail in BiggBoss History.



THE DSENA FAMILY SHOW pic.twitter.com/mT3iwoRQVx — RG (Parody) (@sigmahumein) January 2, 2025

A TRP strategy by Bigg Boss 18 makers?

Many viewers claim that the makers of Bigg Boss 18 intentionally brought in Vivian’s family to boost the show’s TRP. The ample screen time given to their interactions has led to accusations that the show has shifted its focus, sidelining other contestants in favor of creating more buzz around Vivian’s storyline.

What’s your take on this buzz? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.