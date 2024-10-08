Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami sparks controversy, says Chum Darang isn’t ‘Indian’

Mumbai: It’s just day one and the claws are out already. Contestant Chum Darang, who has worked in films such as “Badhaai Do”, will be seen locking horns with her co-housemate Shehzada Dhami in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18”.

It all started when Shehzada passed a comment suggesting that Chum, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, is not Indian.

Chum will be seen getting offended and lashes out at the actor. Shehzada, refusing to back down, is firing back just as passionately.

Ahead of stepping into the show, Chum spoke to IANS and shared how she wants people to understand her and where she comes from.

She had said: “‘Big Boss’ is a show which people watch. It’s a massive, massive show.”

The actress shared that it would be a great way to make people understand about her and her home state Arunachal Pradesh.

She added: “I thought, if they’ll watch me in the show, they’ll be curious to know more about me and my motive was for people to understand that there is a very beautiful place called Arunachal Pradesh in the east, where the sun rises first in India. I wanted them to know that. So that was my motive. For people to know more about me and my home state.”

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal, gained the spotlight because of his aggression and string of controversies, which has already created a tizzy in the show. Rajat is shaping up to be the season’s troublemaker-in-chief as tension builds between him and politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Amidst all the heat and drama, there is only one relief Gadhraj, who can be called as the current star of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Contestant Shrutika Arjun known for her bubbly nature spends the day pampering Gadhraj. She seems to be concerned about the four-legged-animal’s sleep schedule and also tries to toilet-train him.