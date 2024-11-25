Bigg Boss 18: The price of Salman Khan’s trending RED shirt?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his impeccable sense of style, continues to make waves with his fashion choices. The 58-year-old superstar has mastered the art of looking effortlessly handsome, whether in traditional attire, formal wear, or casual outfits and it’s no surprise that every detail of his appearance sparks conversation.

No matter the occasion, Salman manages to exude style and confidence, making him one of Bollywood’s most stylish and sought-after actors.

His latest appearance on Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar has left fans buzzing, as he donned a striking red shirt from the luxury brand Ralph Lauren.

And, his fans who are eager to replicate his look might have to burn the hole in their pockets as the shirt’s price Rs 17.8K.

During the episode, Hina Khan, who also made an appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar, shared heartfelt pictures with Salman. She took to social media to express her gratitude for the advice and guidance he had offered he.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-anticipated movie Sikandar, where he will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film, currently in production, is set to hit the big screens on Eid 2025, promising another blockbuster collaboration.