Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s photo with 3 daughters goes viral

Mumbai: TV actor Vivian Dsena, one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 18, has been a fan favorite since day one. Introduced by host Salman Khan as a strong contender for the finale, Vivian has consistently impressed viewers with his gameplay, strategies, and composed personality throughout the season.

While his journey in the show has been widely celebrated, his personal life has also grabbed significant attention. For the unversed, Vivian converted to Islam in 2019 and married Nouran Aly in 2022. The couple has a beautiful family of three daughters — one biological and two stepdaughters from Nouran’s previous marriage.

Vivian Dsena’s Daughter Photos

And now, fans have got a rare glimpse of Vivian’s complete family, as a photo featuring him, Nouran, and their three daughters is going viral on Instagram. While Vivian’s biological daughter has appeared on Bigg Boss 18, this viral picture marks the first time fans have seen the entire family together, and the internet is overflowing with love and admiration for the heartwarming image.

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 approaches on January 19, Vivian remains one of the strongest contenders for the trophy. Many fans believe he will effortlessly take home the title, with social media predictions placing him in the top 2 alongside Rajat Dalal.

The other finalists in the race for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy include Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. With excitement building, all eyes are now on the finale to see if Vivian will emerge victorious.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the show’s grand finale.