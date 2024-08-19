Bigg Boss 18 Vs Lock Upp 2 premiere dates, BIG clash on cards

Mumbai: Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Ekta Kapoor’s captive reality show Lock Upp, which took the entertainment world by storm with its debut season in 2022. Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the show crowned Munawar Faruqui as its first winner, with Karan Kundrra serving as the jailor.

Now, after two years of anticipation, there’s an exciting update for fans. Lock Upp 2 is expected to launch in October, potentially on the same date as Bigg Boss 18. While Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, will air on Colors TV, Lock Upp 2 will premiere on Zee TV.

Ekta Kapoor confirmed the return of Lock Upp earlier this year, mentioning that the show would be launched within six months. This timing aligns with the buzz surrounding an October release.

Sources close to Bigg Boss 18 have it that the show is likely to premiere in the first or second week of October, with pre-production already in full swing. The makers are reportedly approaching some intriguing names from the entertainment industry to join the lineup.

With both Lock Upp 2 and Bigg Boss 18 potentially launching simultaneously, fans are gearing up for one of the biggest clashes in reality TV history. The showdown between Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut’s fanbases is sure to be a thrilling competition to watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the shows.