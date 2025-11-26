Bigg Boss 19: 15 Indian cricketers support this female contestant

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has officially stepped into its most thrilling and decisive stage of the season. With the grand finale expected to take place on December 7, the reality show is heating up as eight contestants battle in the race. Fans, viewers, and celebrities are rallying harder than ever, pushing their favourites toward the finale night.

And in the middle of this fierce battle stands one contestant who has gained support like no other, Malti Chahar. Yes, you read that right! The Bigg Boss journey of Deepak Chahar’s sister has taken a massive turn, as she is being backed by not one, not two, but 15 Indian cricketers.

The cricket fraternity has stepped in strongly as some of the most notable names in Indian cricket have come forward to support Malti. Stars such as Suresh Raina, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Ambati Rayudu, Arshdeep Singh and several others took to social media urging fans to vote for her. All of them shared a unified poster on Instagram that read:

“Vote for Malti Chahar to make her into final of Bigg Boss 19. 99 Votes everyday continuously 5 days. Voting lines open10:30 tonight. Voting closes Friday 10:00 AM.”

Team India Players Come Forward to Support Malti Chahar



As of now, from the Indian Cricket Team – Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Tilak Verma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi… pic.twitter.com/knnXQBl1YI — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2025

List of Indian cricketers supporting Malti Chahar in Bigg Boss 19

Sanju Samson Umran Mallik Tilak Verma Arshdeep Singh Suresh Raina Ambati Rayudu Avesh Khan Naman Dhir Venkatesh Iyer Shivam Dube Akash Chopra Yuzvendra Chahal Ravi Vishnoi Khaleel Ahmed Deepak Hooda

With such a massive and unexpected wave of support from well-known cricketers, curiosity has skyrocketed among Bigg Boss followers. Will Malti truly make it to the finale week? And does this power-packed backing hint at a possible trophy run?

What do you think? Comment below!