Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik talks about his sleep apnea, offers Nehal Chudasama music video

Mumbai: Music director-composer Amaal Mallik, who is currently seen as a contestant in the 19th edition of “Bigg Boss”, opened up about his sleep apnea and also offered a music video to his fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama, a former beauty queen.

Talking about his sleep issues, Amaal said: “I developed bronchitis and sinus problems, so I was unable to breathe properly.”

He said it was his mother, who observed his breathing while he slept.

“My mother observed that I sometimes stop breathing for almost 20 seconds in 15 minutes. It turns out I have sleep apnea,” said the music composer.

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep-related breathing disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, leading to poor oxygen levels and sleep disruption.

In the previous episode, Amaal was seen using a BiPAP machine during the night time to support undisturbed sleep. The BiPap is a non-invasive ventilation device that uses two different levels of air pressure.

He was also seen talking about making a music video featuring Nehal.

Offering Nehal a music video, he said: “Tum Karogi music video?”

Accepting the offer, Nehal shared, “I would love to, agar vibe match hui to, why not? It feels exciting to try something new, and I am always open to projects where the energy and vibe feel right.”

This year, contestants who are locked inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Amaal is a music director, composer, singer, music producer, arranger, background scorer, performer and lyricist. He debuted as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, following it up with the song “Naina” from Khoobsurat. He got wide recognition by composing songs for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.