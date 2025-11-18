Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 continues to dominate TRPs as one of India’s most-watched reality shows. While the fights, friendships and drama keep viewers glued to their screens, the show also doubles as a style runway, sometimes glamorous, sometimes questionable, and occasionally, completely unexpected.

This week, it was contestant Ashnoor Kaur’s turn in the spotlight after one of her latest outfits went viral and not for the reasons she might have hoped. The ensemble sparked a wave of memes and hilarious reactions across social media, with fans calling it one of the most “confusing” fashion moments of the season.

Ashnoor was seen wearing an oversized beige shirt-dress paired with dramatically exaggerated boots. The boots, featuring a camouflage-like pattern with multiple straps, pockets and bulky detailing. The contrast between the simple, neutral top and the hyper-detailed bottom created an unusual silhouette, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered.

Within minutes, the internet erupted.

Any fashion expert here? Please explain this look. Jungle safari attire? Is this even now designed by a fashionist? Lagta hai budget khatam ho gaya aur jo bacha tha, boots pe chipka diya. 🤦‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/4dCpLL4X2d — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 17, 2025

One user bluntly wrote, “Her stylist needs to go to jail.” Another hilariously commented, “Fashion expert here, and I can confirm this is less ‘Jungle Safari’ and more ‘Budget Safari’! Lagta hai budget khatam ho gaya aur jo bacha tha, boots pe chipka diya!”

A few even pointed out the growing trend of blindly copying Western street fashion, saying, “We Indians need to stop copying Western trends blindly needs awareness.”

We Indians need to stop copying Western trends blindly – needs awareness‼️ pic.twitter.com/6iAF32y0k8 — AJ ❤️🇮🇳 (@Peaceofmind0135) November 17, 2025

her stylist needs to go to jail pic.twitter.com/f4XpWT9Htk — ABfan (@RealityTvLore) November 17, 2025

Adding to the humour, several fans began comparing her look to Dharmendra’s iconic rugged attire from Sholay.

Dharmendra ji's was better pic.twitter.com/aSxAxK6trP — Vyshakh Venugopal (@iamvysh06) November 18, 2025

Bigg Boss has always been a platform where bold fashion experiments are remembered for years, and this outfit has firmly secured its place in that hall of fame.