Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain its audience. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has completed a month since its premiere and continues to get more interesting with each passing day.

So far, two contestants Nagma and Natalia have been eliminated, both female. Last weekend, Nehal was temporarily removed from the main house and placed in the secret room, but she has now returned. Interestingly, no male contestant has been evicted yet.

Let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of the male contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house. (The below information about the celebrity contestants is as per various online portals and also Wikipedia).

Educational qualifications of Bigg Boss 19 contestants

1. Abhishek Bajaj

Completed schooling in Delhi and graduated from Delhi University, where he actively participated in stage plays and modeling shows, which sparked his interest in acting.

2. Amaal Mallik

Holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and has extensive training in both Western and Indian classical music, combining formal education with specialized musical instruction.

3. Awez Darbar

Graduated from LTM College, Mumbai, and attended St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra. He also trained professionally in dance at the Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts.

4. Baseer Ali

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob (Image Source: X)

Completed schooling at the Ivy League Academy and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad.

5. Gaurav Khanna

Holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

6. Mridul Tiwari

Graduate from Meerut University.

7. Pranit More

Completed an MBA in Marketing from the Welingkar Institute and a Bachelor of Management Studies from KJ Somaiya College, Mumbai.

8. Shehbaaz Badeshah

Attended Delhi Public School in Amritsar and later Khalsa College in Punjab.

9. Zeishan Quadri

Did his schooling in Dhanbad, followed by a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Meerut before moving to Delhi and later Mumbai to pursue a career in films.

