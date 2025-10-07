Mumbai: Week 6 of Bigg Boss 19 came to an end with an explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan gave contestants a reality check for their behaviour inside the house. While no eviction took place last week, all eyes are now on who will walk out next.

Nominations for Week 7 are already in, and the contestants facing the heat this time are —

Zeeshan Quadri

Neelam Giri

Mridul Tiwari

Baseer Ali

Ashnoor Kaur

Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 bottom 2, elimination

With voting lines open, fans are actively rooting for their favourites. However, early voting trends and several online polls suggest that Zeeshan Quadri and Neelam Giri are currently in the bottom two.

If buzz and inside reports are to be believed, Zeeshan appears to be in danger of getting eliminated this week. Still, as Bigg Boss fans know, surprises are always around the corner. Will Zeeshan really get evicted, or does the show have another twist in store?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out!