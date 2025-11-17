Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is sailing steadily towards its grand finale, and with every passing day, the competition inside the house is getting more intense. As the much-awaited family week unfolds, fans are eager to see how emotions, strategies and alliances shift once the contestants reunite with their loved ones. With just 9 contestants left in the game, each of them is giving their absolute best in this final stretch.

The current lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar and Kunickaa Sadanand. While all nine have made their presence felt, a few names have started emerging stronger than the rest, especially as the finale inches closer.

Bigg Boss 19 top 5 finalists prediction

Two popular Bigg Boss pages released their top 5 rankings, an early indication of who might have higher chances of securing a spot in the finale.

According to BB Tak, the top 5 are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Ashnoor Kaur

Tanya Mittal

Meanwhile, Live Feed Updates placed the contestants in this order:

Farrhana Bhatt

Gaurav Khanna

Ashnoor Kaur

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Going by these popularity polls, the pattern is becoming quite clear. Gaurav, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Tanya and Pranit seem to be the strongest contenders to make it to the final five.

Will these predictions hold true once the next set of tasks and twists play out? With family week emotions and finale-week pressure kicking in, anything can happen. What’s your take on this? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.