Bigg Boss 19: Per week remuneration of all top 5 finalists

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is all set to take place this weekend with the winner announcement scheduled for December 7. The top 5 contestants who have successfully made it to the final race for the prestigious trophy are Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal. Malti Chahar ended her journey at the 6th position after becoming the latest contestant to walk out of the show.

As excitement builds up, fans are curious to know how much these finalists have earned during their Bigg Boss 19 journey. Here’s a quick look at their per-week remunerations.

Bigg Boss 19 finalists salaries

1. Gaurav Khanna

The highest-paid contestant of the season, Gaurav Khanna reportedly charged Rs 17.5 lakh per week, which comes to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh per day.

2. Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik emerged as the second highest-paid contestant, reportedly taking home Rs 8.75 lakh per week, or around Rs 1.25 lakh per day.

3. Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt’s remuneration is estimated to be between Rs 2 to 4 lakh per week, though the makers have not officially confirmed the exact figure.

4. Pranit More

Pranit More is reportedly among the lowest-paid finalists, with sources suggesting a weekly salary between Rs 1 to 2 lakh.

5. Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is said to have charged between Rs 3 to 6 lakh per week for her stint inside the Bigg Boss house.

With just a few days left for the grand finale, all eyes are now on December 7. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see which of these five contestants will win Bigg Boss 19 and who will walk away with the runner-up title.