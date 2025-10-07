Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 continues to be one of the most talked-about reality shows on Indian television, with contestants leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers. One of the season’s most trending participants is Tanya Mittal, who has been making headlines for various controversies.

Tanya Mittal’s age controversy

The ongoing discussions are about Tanya’s real age. While she celebrated her 26th birthday on the show, several videos from her old YouTube channel suggest that she may actually be 30 years old this year.

Official Bigg Boss 19 promotional material lists Tanya’s birth year as 2000, making her 25 years old. However, Tanya herself revealed a different story in a conversation with Arviend Sud, popularly known as the “King of Numerology.” She disclosed that she was born on September 27, 1995, at 2:55 PM in Gwalior, raising questions about the authenticity of her claims on the show.

For the unversed, Tanya Mittal is an influential entrepreneur and content creator with over 3.5 million Instagram followers. Known for her glamorous yet traditional lifestyle, she has built a significant fanbase on Instagram and YouTube. Now, let’s see how fans and viewers will react to this revelation about her age.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.