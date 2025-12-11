Bigg Boss 19 reunion photos, videos; Farrhana, Baseer not invited

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is over but the fever is still on. The contestants and the stories that unfolded inside the house over three months continue to dominate headlines. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite housemates together outside the BB house, and last night’s star-studded party in town came as a perfect treat.

Bigg Boss 19 reunion

Although Bigg Boss 19 concluded recently, its contestants are busy celebrating the friendships they built inside the reality-show walls. Housemates including Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Pranit More, and others reunited for a fun-filled evening.

Photos and videos from the gathering have already gone viral on social media.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of some popular names such as Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali, and Amaal Mallik. For the unversed, Baseer and Abhishek shared a particularly strong bond inside the house, which made his absence even more noticeable.

Winner, runner-up 2025

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up on December 7, with Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy. Actress Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up, followed by Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik, rounding up the top 5.