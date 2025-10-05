‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan tells Elvish Yadav ‘system hang kardena’ for housemates

Mumbai: In the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen welcoming Elvish Yadav and will be seen saying the “Bigg Boss OTT 2” winner’s popular catchphrase “system hang”.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Salman welcomes Elvish on stage and says: “Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Ekdum system hang kardena.”

Elvish will be seen entering the “Bigg Boss 19” house for making the housemates do a task. He will be seen taking a dig at Pranit More over his jokes on the Internet sensation.

Elvish will be seen telling the housemates: “Pranit bhai ko lagta hai mere andar bahut vish hai. Aap logon ko batana hai kiske andar ka vish aap nikalna chahate ho.”

As the task will continue about giving a shot of antidote to those who have a lot of poison in them, Zeishaan Quadri will be seen giving it to Kunickaa Sadanand.

Zeishaan will say: “Agar yahan huye hai 100 mudde, toh 95 main Kunickaa ji hai.”

Then comes Nehal, who will be heard saying: “Jab aapka dushman aapko kuch kare na tab aap itni hurt nahi hoti jitna dost kare toh hurt hoti hai.”

Taking a dig at Farrhana Bhatt, Abhishek will say: “Vish ki baat ho aur Farrhana ki baat na ho toh aesa nahi ho sakta. But tereko bulaunga nahi tu itni important nahi hai. Waapas baithja.

Then will come Amaal, who calls Ashnoor the “group’s leader” and will be giving her the antidote.

The video concludes with Elvish saying: “Iske toh kitna bhi antidote delo khatam na hona zeher.”

Contestants who are currently locked inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

This week the housemates who are nominated include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show’s primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.