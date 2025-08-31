Bigg Boss 19: Salman’s tough talk, Tanya’s tears and fun moments

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 is already creating big buzz among fans. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan had everything people love to watch. From drama and fights to romance and star guests, the show kept viewers hooked.

Salman Khan scolds contestants

Salman Khan gave many contestants a reality check. Tanya Mittal was questioned for showing off about bodyguards and crying over small tasks. She was also upset when Salman pointed out that Pranit More’s words made her an easy target in the house. Tanya broke down in tears.

Pranit too was scolded by Salman for making jokes about him. Salman warned him not to use his name to get attention.

Kunickaa Sadanand, the captain of the house, was praised for leading the game well. Salman supported her in her fight with Nehal Chudasama and said she acted like a true captain.

Emotional and romantic moments

After crying, Tanya was comforted by Kunickaa and Neelam Giri, who asked her to stay strong. The mood later changed when Salman asked Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek to dance on “Dil Diyan Gallan.” Natalia called Mridul her “jaan,” making everyone smile. Salman also teased Amaal Mallik about his love life.

Baaghi 4 cast adds star power

The episode ended with Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining the stage to promote Baaghi 4. Their entry brought extra glamour and fun to the show.

Elimination twist

In the promo, Salman said the first eviction will happen. Tanya, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Natalia, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri were nominated. But reports suggest no one will be evicted this week.