Bigg Boss 19 star Tanya Mittal: net worth and lavish lifestyle

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the biggest reality shows in India. The show is loved for its drama, fights, emotions, and unexpected twists. Every season creates a huge craze among viewers. Advertisers also compete to show their ads during the program because of its massive popularity. Bigg Boss is not just a show, it is an event that keeps the whole country talking.

Tanya Mittal: The Contestant Everyone Is Talking About

Who Is Tanya

Tanya Mittal entered the Bigg Boss 19 house and quickly became a trending name. She is an entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer. She also won the Miss Asia Tourism Universe title in 2018.

Net Worth and Income

Tanya calls herself the youngest millionaire. Reports say she earns around Rs. 6 lakhs every month and has a net worth of nearly Rs. 2 crores. Most of her income comes from her brand Handmade Love, social media promotions, and business deals.

Her Lifestyle Claims

In the Bigg Boss house, Tanya spoke about her rich lifestyle. She said her home has a full floor only for clothes, covering 2,500 sq. ft., with five servants on each floor and seven drivers working for her. She also claimed she goes to Dubai just to eat sweets and once saved over 100 lives at Kumbh Mela. These big claims made her the center of jokes and memes online.