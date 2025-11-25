Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has entered one of its most thrilling phases as the finale is just around the corner. The show is currently in its 14th week, and the upcoming week will mark its grand finale, which is expected to conclude on December 7. An official announcement is still awaited from the channel.

The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 19 race are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha. With emotions still running high after the heartfelt Family Week, the most awaited segment, Ticket To Finale, has finally begun.

This crucial task gives one contestant a direct entry into the finale, saving them from upcoming evictions. The task, held on Monday, is expected to be aired on Tuesday or Wednesday, and its promo has already created a buzz online.

Promo: It's time for Ticket to FINALE!!!!pic.twitter.com/mueMDIgL73 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 24, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Contenders

After intense challenges set in a jungle-themed setup, four contestants have secured their place in the race for the ticket. They are:

Ashnoor Kaur

Pranit More

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

While the official result will only be revealed on the show, excitement among fans is at its peak as they eagerly predict who will first seal their spot in the finale.

