Adding to the suspense, there is a buzz of a possible mid-week eviction, as this weekend’s elimination may be postponed due to Diwali celebrations

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2025 5:36 pm IST
Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense with each passing day. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show now has 14 contestants left in the house, all facing the looming fear of elimination.

Bigg Boss 19 nominations week 8

In yesterday’s episode, the nominations task concluded, putting four contestants in the danger zone:

  • Mridul Tiwari
  • Malti Chahar
  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Neelam Giri

Malti Chahar to get evicted next?

Early voting trends and a poll conducted by Bigg Boss Tak suggest that Malti Chahar might be the next contestant to exit the house, as she has received significantly fewer votes compared to the other three nominees.

Adding to the suspense, there is a buzz of a possible mid-week eviction, as this weekend’s elimination may be postponed due to Diwali celebrations. However, the makers have not confirmed anything yet.

Do you think Malti Chahar will get eliminated next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.

