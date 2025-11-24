Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is inching toward its grand finale, with just two weeks left to finally know who will lift the trophy. With eight contestants still in the race, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will survive this intense phase, as all housemates are nominated this week.

The nominated contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar. While the tension builds around the next eviction, the latest popularity rankings of week 13 are already shaping fan predictions.

Bigg Boss 19 Rankings Week 13

A popular social media page has released the latest top 5 ranking of the contestants, and the results are surprising for many. Farrhana Bhatt, who has been one of the most popular and strongest contestant since week 1, has now secured the No. 1 spot, beating every other contestant. Yes, you read that right! She is leading the chart, followed by Gaurav Khanna. Interestingly, Amaal Mallik is not in the top 3.

Here are the top 5 ranks:

Farrhana Bhatt

Gaurav Khanna

Ashnoor Kaur

Amaal Mallik

Pranit More

Many viewers believe that these five are most likely to become the finalists of the season. Fans are also predicting Tanya Mittal to finish in the top 6, while Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha reportedly have higher chances of eviction ahead of the finale.

The show has wrapped up its 13th week and housemates have stepped into week 14, followed by the finale week. The grand finale is expected to be held on December 7, though makers are yet to make an official announcement. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.