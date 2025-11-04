Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its 11th week, and like every season, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is expected to wrap up in 15 weeks. Speculations are already rife that the grand finale might air on December 7, though some reports also suggest the makers are considering a two-week extension.

While there’s no official word yet on the finale or the extension, it seems the makers are now slowing down the pace to add more spice and drama inside the house. In a fresh twist, rumours are doing rounds that two more contestants might soon enter Bigg Boss 19 as wildcards to boost TRPs.

Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestants

The buzz began after a video went viral online, featuring an insider who often shares accurate updates about the show. In the clip, the person claimed that two wildcard contestants are set to join the show soon — one being a new face and the other a former Bigg Boss 19 contestant who was unfairly eliminated earlier.

The text in the viral video read, “This handsome 6 feet 4 inch boy with false evicted dashing boy entering show together for more TRP confirmation done by creative dept, just talked to them.”

Wake up babe this khabri back with another spoiler 💀



Nikki ka BF aa rha h ek to per dusra kaun h wild card contestants ??!!#BiggBoss#AbhiNoor#BiggBoss19



pic.twitter.com/ryMlwuUxp8 https://t.co/9nOkhOGgWM — Sneha 🦋 (@loading_drama) November 3, 2025

Fans were quick to speculate that the duo could be Arbaaz Patel and Baseer Ali, though there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

With the finale just weeks away, viewers are eagerly waiting to see if this rumour turns out to be true and what new twists these possible wildcards might bring to the Bigg Boss 19 house.

