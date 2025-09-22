Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has seen its share of ups and downs. While some contestants are putting their best foot forward to entertain the audience, others have struggled to leave a mark. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan did not hold back in delivering a sharp reality check to one such contestant.

The spotlight fell on actor Gaurav Khanna, who was openly criticised by Salman for his inactivity and minimal presence in the house. Despite acknowledging him as the “blue-eyed boy of Indian television” and a “green flag,” Salman went as far as to compare him to a piece of furniture for staying largely invisible in the game. He also reminded Gaurav that his limited screen presence of barely 20 minutes was a result of his own choices, not editing.

Following the episode, sources close to the show revealed that Gaurav has appeared dull and disconnected in the live feeds, raising rumours that he may quit the show. Insiders suggest he could struggle to match the energy just like other popular contestants Rimi Sen and Jay Bhanushali from previous seasons.

Whether Gaurav will bounce back stronger or bow out quietly remains to be seen. Only time will tell.