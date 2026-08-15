Bigg Boss 20: 3 more contestants reportedly confirmed, see photos

Mumbai: There have been several reality shows over the years, but nothing quite matches the aura and popularity of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan returning as the host, Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere on September 6, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out which celebrities will enter the controversial reality show this year.

As the premiere date approaches, several names from the entertainment industry have been making rounds online. While some are still reportedly in talks with the makers, a few names are said to have been finalised, with their alleged participation now creating buzz on social media.

In our previous report, we shared some names that are said to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 20. Now, three more names have reportedly been added to the list. Here’s who they are.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants names

1. Gullu from Roadies and Splitsvilla

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is reportedly set to enter Bigg Boss 20. The content creator and reality television star won both MTV Roadies XX (Double Cross) and MTV Splitsvilla X6 (Splitsvilla 16). Former journalist and content creator Jeevika has reportedly confirmed Gullu’s entry into the Salman Khan-hosted show.

2. Bhojpuri actor Vikrant

Another name reportedly locked for the show is Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who was also seen in the reality show The 50. Journalist Aradhana Sharma has reportedly confirmed his entry.

Vikrant is a well-known name in Bhojpuri cinema and is married to popular actress Monalisa. The couple has also participated together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

3. Actress Khushi Dubey

Actress Khushi Dubey is also set to enter Bigg Boss 20. According to reports, the makers had considered her for the previous season, but she chose to step away for reasons that were not revealed. This year, however, she is said to have agreed to be part of the show. Journalist Aradhana Sharma has confirmed Khushi’s entry.

Khushi has appeared in popular television shows including Naaginn, Kasamh Se and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She has also featured in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. She gained wider recognition for her role as Chikki Sharma in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aashiqana.

Other names locked for Bigg Boss 20

Apart from these three names, several other celebrities are also being rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 20. The names doing the rounds include Rajat Bedi, Aryan Kelvin, Zayn Saifi, Ashish Chanchlani, Jennifer Winget and Niti Taylor.

However, an official confirmation from the Bigg Boss 20 makers is still awaited. As always, the final contestant lineup is expected to be officially revealed closer to the premiere, with the complete list likely to be unveiled only when the show begins on September 6.