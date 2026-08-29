Mumbai: With just a week to go for the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, the excitement around the upcoming season is reaching its peak. While several television and film personalities are reportedly set to enter the controversial reality show, the latest name to make headlines is actor Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Faisal Khan to enter Bigg Boss 20?

Variety India has confirmed that Faissal Khan, who made his acting debut in the 1994 romantic drama Madhosh, is set to participate in Bigg Boss 20. His entry is expected bring a significant amount of personal drama, given his much-discussed relationship with his family and his past public statements about his brother Aamir Khan.

Faissal, who has had a relatively low-profile acting career with several personal and professional setbacks, has spoken openly about his struggles and family equation in recent years. His presence inside the Bigg Boss house could therefore make for an interesting watch.

Why has Faisal Khan been in the headlines?

Faissal previously made headlines after claiming in a podcast interview that members of his family had confined him at home and falsely portrayed him as mentally ill. He alleged that he had been kept at home for more than a year.

Aamir Khan with his brother Faissal Khan (Instagram)

Following his claims, Aamir Khan’s family issued a statement urging the media not to accept Faissal’s version of events as fact and said that he was dealing with mental health issues. The statement was signed by several members of the family.

More recently, Faissal Khan apologised for publicly making allegations against his family and expressed his desire to rebuild their relationship. Speaking to Ujjawal Trivedi, he admitted that he had gone “overboard” with some of his comments about his family and said he also regretted making statements against Aamir.

“I also said bad things about Aamir. I just want to continue with our decision to be on good terms going forward. I wish our relationship becomes even stronger,” he said.

Bigg Boss 20 to premiere on September 6

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The makers have been steadily building anticipation around the new season, with several names from the entertainment industry reportedly being approached for the show.

If Faisal Khan does enter the Bigg Boss house, viewers may get to see a side of the actor that has rarely been explored on television.

Are you excited to see Faisal Khan inside the Bigg Boss 20 house? Let us know in the comments.