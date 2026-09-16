Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan get rape threats from ScoutOP fans

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss and controversy go hand in hand, and the latest season has already found its first major controversy. Bigg Boss 20 contestants Arishfa Khan and ScoutOP have landed in the spotlight following a heated task-related fight inside the house.

The controversy, however, has now gone beyond the house, with some social media users issuing rape and death threats against Arishfa Khan following her argument with ScoutOP. The threats have triggered outrage among viewers, with many calling for action against those responsible.

What happened between Arishfa and ScoutOP?

It all started during a task when an intense argument broke out between Arishfa and ScoutOP. The situation quickly escalated, with ScoutOP facing criticism online over some of his remarks during the fight.

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During the argument, ScoutOP was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also appeared to take a jibe at Arishfa’s profession, saying, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.”

ScoutOP further questioned Arishfa about what she represents, while claiming that he represents his country.

Another clip involving ScoutOP has also gone viral on social media. In the video, he appears to look towards the camera and say, “Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon… khatam kar do.”

What is this arrogance Scout bro?



“India thukegi ispe, isko khatam kar do”



This literally sounds like a threat, mann !!#ArishfaKhan #Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/FdtKlpMWdQ — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) September 15, 2026

The comments and the reactions that followed have sparked a debate among Bigg Boss viewers, with several users demanding that the show’s makers and host Salman Khan address the matter.

At the same time, the alleged threats against Arishfa have taken the controversy to another level, with viewers urging people not to cross the line between supporting a contestant and targeting another person online.

What do you think about ScoutOP’s comments on Arishfa? Comment below.